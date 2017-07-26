Ramraje Nimbalkar asks government to issue statement on EVM ‘fraud’

The issue was raised in the Council by Congress legislator Sanjay Dutt demanding that allegations of EVM tampering across the state during the local body polls of February be probed. (For representation only) The issue was raised in the Council by Congress legislator Sanjay Dutt demanding that allegations of EVM tampering across the state during the local body polls of February be probed. (For representation only)

CHAIRMAN of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ramraje Nimbalkar on Tuesday asked the state government to issue a statement on the alleged EVM fraud in Buldhana district earlier this year.

The issue was raised in the Council by Congress legislator Sanjay Dutt demanding that allegations of EVM tampering across the state during the local body polls of February be probed. Referring to Buldhana “EVM fraud” , he said during the Zilla Parishad polls, in Booth 56 in Sultanpur tehsil in Buldhana, the LED light was flashing for the BJP candidate when a vote was caste in favour of an independent candidate. The district collector confirmed the incident of malfunctioning, he said.

“This incident has proved that EVM machine can be manipulated. It also confirms several complaints received from across the state during local body polls that votes polled by other candidates were being registered in favour of BJP candidates. The state government and the state election commission had ignored these complaints,” said Dutt. The Buldhana collector’s office, in a statement on Monday, said the incident was a technical fault in one particular EVM.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App