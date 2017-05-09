Ram Gopal Varma agrees to give opening credit to Sarkar 3 writer

Four days before the scheduled release of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sarkar 3, the director of the film, Ram Gopal Varma, has agreed to give credits to Nilesh Girkar for contributing to the screenplay of the film.

Girkar had approached the Bombay High Court in January seeking restrain on the release of the film, stating that he was not being credited for writing the story/screenplay of the film and was not paid the promised amount by the filmmaker. On Monday, after hearing the arguments of Girkar’s counsel Rahul Ajatshatru, the court asked the defendants (Ram Gopal Varma and 7 others) to reconsider their decision.

The filmmaker’s counsel gave an undertaking to a single bench of Justice G S Patel that opening credits will be given to Girkar as “Based on a story written by Nilesh Girkar” with the same pause, font and prominence as equivalent credits.

The court also directed an amount of Rs 6.2 lakh that was deposited in the court as payment settlement amount to be paid to Girkar.

In March, the court had also asked to hold a private screening of the film for Girkar to understand the extent to which his script was used in the film.

The court had also asked the filmmaker to provide copies of the original script of the film with the court and Girkar. After the screening, Ajatshatru submitted comparison charts before the court, indicating that the film had used his client’s script and the court was told in detail about scenes and characters that were reproduced from Grikar’s script.

The court was convinced about a prima facie case after it went through comparison analysis done by the plaintiff (Girkar).

