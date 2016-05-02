Raj Thackeray slams BJP-Sena govt, says Cong was much better

Raj Thackeray. Raj Thackeray.

In yet another scathing attack on the BJP-Shiv Sena government, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray Sunday said the previous Congress-NCP government was better than the ruling dispension. “I am afraid to say that the previous Congress government seemed to have been better than the BJP,” Thackeray told the media.

He was upset over the absence of flowers and decorations at the Hutatma Smarak in Mumbai, which is deemed as a symbol of the 1960s struggle for a unified Maharashtra, on Maharashtra Day.

“Every year the memorial is decked up with flowers. The state government carries out that exercise. This year you could not see a single flower on that spot. This is a shameful moment for this government. I am sorry to say that the Congress government was more acceptable…,” Thackeray said.

He added that it was a sad day to see the honour of the memorial not being maintained by the BJP-Sena government.

“In the Congress rule, at least the memorial would be honoured and decorated. There was never the threat of breaking away from Maharashtra. Sadly, today that situation is not prevalent,” he said.

He claimed that the ruling dispensation probably felt ashamed to visit a memorial to a unified Maharashtra. The MNS has taken a strident position over demands for bifurcation of the state and has claimed that the party will not allow division of Maharashtra.

Thackeray has in the past criticised the BJP and the RSS accusing both of being keen to break up Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, reacting to Thackeray’s charge, Fadnavis said the memorial was never decorated on this day.

“Raj Thackeray appears to have forgotten the context and significance of the event. Today, we offer floral homage (only) to the martyrs,” he said.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar criticised Thackeray, saying he had become “B team” of the Congress, and that he was making issues out of nothing.

