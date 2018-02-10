Raj Kundra files defamation case against actor Sachiin Joshi

The complaint filed by Kundra’s lawyer Madhukar Dalvi stated that Kundra had launched the Indian Poker League last year. The complaint filed by Kundra’s lawyer Madhukar Dalvi stated that Kundra had launched the Indian Poker League last year.

Businessman Raj Kundra on Friday filed a criminal defamation complaint against actor Sachiin Joshi and Manoj Ansari, the CMO of Joshi’s firm Viiking Ventures, before a magistrate in Andheri after Joshi allegedly called Raj a “conman” in a news report recently.

The complaint filed by Kundra’s lawyer Madhukar Dalvi stated that Kundra had launched the Indian Poker League last year. Joshi had expressed his willingness to participate in the league and also expressed the desire in securing a franchise for the team likely to be called Goa Kings and managing a team of players.

According to the terms of the Team Franchise Agreement, Joshi agreed to pay Rs 1 crore, excluding GST, the complaint said. He made first payment of Rs 50 lakh, but the second cheque of Rs 40 lakh was dishonoured. Kundra sent him a notice regarding the dishonoured cheque. Joshi, on the other hand, accused Kundra of “rigging the tournament”.

The criminal complaint by Kundra is filed under IPC Sections 500 (punishment for defamation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Dalvi refused to comment as the matter is in court, which is likely to hear the matter on March 24. Joshi’s lawyer said they are yet not given a copy of the complaint.

