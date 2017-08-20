Rains lash Mumbai; water logging witnessed in low lying areas

Tourist at Gateway of India (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Tourist at Gateway of India (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Rains continued to lash Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Sunday which led to water-logging in some low lying areas affecting traffic on these routes, a senior civic official said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said though no major traffic snarls were reported in the city traffic was diverted in areas like Dadar and Andheri which witnessed water logging. From 8 am to 3 pm on Sunday, the weather station in Mumbai city recorded 63.29 mm rain, that in eastern suburb recorded 64.45 mm rain, while the station in western suburb registered 64.34 mm rainfall, said BMC’s deputy municipal commissioner Sudhir Naik.

He said buses were diverted in Andheri and Dadar, while pumps were pressed into service to flush out excess water in low lying areas.

“There was a 4.49 m high tide today at 11.05 am and another high tide will be at 11.11 pm. “Besides, the meteorological department has predicted heavy rain for the next 24 hours and our machinery is ready to tackle any eventuality,” he said while briefing reporters at the BMC headquarters here.

According to another official in the control room, heavy rain in last 12-hours caused water-logging in low-lying areas of Sion, Dadar, Mumbai Central, Kurla, Andheri, Sakinaka affecting traffic movement. Heavy rains have ensured sufficient water stock in reservoirs. Out of seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city four are yet to overflow, Naik said.

