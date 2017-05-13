Rainfall in Thane, Navi Mumbai

Parts of Navi Mumbai received short spells of rain and lightning on Friday. (Source: Narendra Vaska) Parts of Navi Mumbai received short spells of rain and lightning on Friday. (Source: Narendra Vaska)

While parts of Navi Mumbai and Thane experienced rain on Friday, the suburbs were hit by short spells of rain, mainly drizzles. Strong winds in the city, however, affected the suburban train services. The first pre-monsoon showers of the season hit the Mumbai Metropolitan Region late on Friday evening. The MET department has forecast such isolated showers in the city till Sunday.

“Rain or thundershowers would occur (on May 12) towards the afternoon or evening,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD). There were short spells of heavy rain in Bandra, Santacruz, Vikhroli and Bhandup.

Till 11.45 pm, 2.1 mm of rain was recorded by IMD’s Santacruz observatory and there was no rain in the island city. The IMD observed heavier shower in Thane, Ambernath and Panvel.

A short-lived upper circulation had caused heavy clouding over Mumbai and the rain was a result of ground heating during the day over the past few days, which received good moisture supply from the Arabian Sea, officials said.

Train services were affected on the main line and harbour line, minutes after the city received its first spell of rain. Technical problems in signalling held up services for at least 30 minutes.

“Due to heavy winds, thunder and lightning, overhead equipment (OHE) power was not holding on Sanpada-Mankhurd in both up and down directions on the harbour Line, between Matunga and Kurla stations on the down slow line and between Vidyavihar and Kanjurmarg on the down fast line from 7.40 pm. Traffic on these lines were restored within 30 minutes,” a senior CR official said.

The IMD predicted that squall (strong wind) condition is expected over the city. According to IMD data, Mumbai recorded an average temperature of 31 degrees Celsius with humidity as high as 80 per cent, along with wind speed of 13 km/h.

IMD officials said that in the last few days, the interior parts of Maharashtra, especially South Madhya Maharashtra, have already been receiving good pre-monsoon showers.

Last year, monsoons had missed the normal onset date of June 10 with Mumbai and it reached the city 10 days later by June 20. This year, however, normal rainfall is expected by June 10.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now