Rain takes toll on 150 trees; waterlogging across Mumbai

AFTER receiving just an hour of heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management department was bombarded with phone calls Monday night. Apart from complaints of waterlogging, despite its claims of having completed all monsoon-related works including trimming of trees, the civic body reported more than 90 cases of trees falling in a single day.

A majority of the cases were reported from the western suburbs. The figure was higher than the 54 complaints reported between June 10 and June 11. “Traffic diversions were implemented in four areas due to the heavy rains. While two of them were due to waterlogging, the other two were due to tree falling incidents on Vishweswar Road in Goregaon and near Bandra Terminus,” said an official. Between 8 am and 4 pm Tuesday, 54 additional cases of trees falling were also reported, of which 36 were from the western suburbs.

Officials from the disaster management department said the city received an an average of 56 mm of rainfall between 9.30 pm and 10.30 pm Monday. “We received more than 500 calls yesterday about various monsoon-related complaints. Many people said that they were unable to reach us since we are only able to take 10 calls at a time,” said an official. While the maximum rainfall was recorded in F South ward, which includes areas like Parel, waterlogging was reported from across the city between 1.30 pm and 2 pm Tuesday. On Monday, apart from areas like Hindmata, Shivaji Park, Dharavi, Gandhi Market, Parel and Sion in South Mumbai, complaints of waterlogging poured in from Govandi, Chembur, Kalina, Deonar in the eastern suburbs and Malad, Goregaon, Vile Parle, Borivali, Kandivli, Bandra and Santacruz in the western suburbs.

Owing to the heavy rains, a portion of the Eastern Express Highway collapsed into the adjoining Rahul Nagar nullah near Chunabhatti around 3 pm Tuesday. Officials from the L Ward office said the public works department which had constructed the road were supposed to build a retaining wall, which they did not. “Since the retaining wall hadn’t been constructed, half of one lane of a bridge on the Eastern Express Highway caved in. The traffic police have barricaded half the road and only two lanes are available to the moving traffic. The PWD officials have said they will take around 10 days to complete the repair work,” said Ajit Ambi, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, L Ward.

