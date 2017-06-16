Rain-related incidents across Mumbai kill three

TWO teenagers died after they fell into a quarry near Dahisar checkpost at 6.42 pm Wednesday following heavy rain in the last couple of days.

The fire brigade recovered Dhruv Bhudasgar (13) and Prashant Rasukh (19) from the pit and sent them to Shatabdi hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

In another incident caused by rain, four persons were electrocuted inside their house at 2:11 am Thursday.

Civic officials said all four lived in Sangam Nagar on Antop Hill. While one Armaan Ansari (16) dead, Wasim Sheikh, Irfan Khan, and Gurfan Sheikh, all aged 17, are recuperating in Sion Hospital. There were nine other cases of short-circuit, of which three were reported from Mumbai city, four from the eastern suburbs and two from the western suburbs.

Since the rains started Monday, there have been a large number of incidents of trees falling across the city.

Between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am on Thursday, 16 additional cases of trees falling were reported. According to the India Meteorological Department, the weather station at Santacruz recorded 19 mm of rainfall Thursday.

