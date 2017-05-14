Rain hits Central Railway services, flight to Malaysia

(Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das) (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das)

SERVICES on Central Railway (CR) were delayed for almost 30 minutes Saturday morning after a technical snag at Ghatkopar railway station. Officials said rain caused a signalling problem, which was rectified within half an hour. Services were also affected on the CR for almost five hours around Friday midnight between Thane and Mumbra after the city received its first spell of rain. Around 200 services were delayed and 30 cancelled on the harbour and mainline sections.

Meanwhile, around 150 passengers on a Mumbai-Kuala Lumpur flight were stranded at the Mumbai airport for more than 12 hours on Friday night. The departure of the plane was delayed due to the weather and a separate flight was arranged for Saturday evening.

