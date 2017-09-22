Rain forecast goes wrong, Mumbai breathes easy

The city experienced heavy rainfall over Tuesday and Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran) The city experienced heavy rainfall over Tuesday and Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

Mumbai and its suburbs got a respite from the continuous heavy showers, with Santacruz receiving little rainfall and Colaba recording only 27 mm rainfall Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the city for Thursday. However, there were only a few spells of showers in the city.

“The systems have improved and the heavy rainfall warnings have been lowered for Konkan and Mumbai,” said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director, Western Region, IMD. The city experienced heavy rainfall over Tuesday and Wednesday. The 304 mm rainfall recorded on Tuesday almost amounted to the total rainfall received in entire September every year (312 mm).

According to the weather department, a few spells of rain or thundershowers with isolated heavy downpour are likely in one or two places in the city and suburbs Friday. The department cautioned that the worst might not be over for Mumbai. While the IMD had earlier forecast thundershowers on Sunday, it is now expected to be on Tuesday and Wednesday next week (September 26 and 27). “We expect thundershowers in the end of September but they will not be as intense,” added Hosalikar.

