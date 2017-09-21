Rain fails to take sheen off Navratri

A glimpse of Mumbai rainfall A glimpse of Mumbai rainfall

Continuous downpour and IMD alert of heavy rainfall might have caused inconvenience to Mumbaikars. However, it has failed to dampen the spirit of Navratri and the enthusiasm that the festival entails. As the 10-day festival begins Thursday, singers and organisers of Garba and Dandiya continued with the preparations and final rehearsals amid the rain. While some organisers in the city have decided to wait and watch the rain on Thursday, others will go ahead with their activities as planned.

Even as her venue was getting ready, “Dandiya Queen” Falguni Pathak was busy rehearsing at a venue in Borivali on Wednesday. “There have been minor problems due to the rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. But the venue is ready. There will be no compromise with the safety of the audience. We have got wooden floor in the venue. The show will go on as planned,” said a spokesperson. Organisers of the popular Navratrotsav programme at Kora Kendra in Borivali, too, have decided to go ahead with the Garba event on Thursday.

“Till last night, our entire team was tense and we were clueless about how we will complete the final preparation by Thursday. However, on Wednesday morning, everyone, including me, put on our raincoats and utilised each minute to complete the preparation.

Singers and artistes, too, joined us and got busy with the rehearsals. The rainfall has slowed down and I am sure, it won’t disrupt our programme on Thursday,” said Ganesh Naidu, who has been organising Dandiya and Garba for the past 14 years.

Organisers of Rajmahal Silent Garba at Chincholi Bunder in Malad west have also decided to go ahead with the event on Thursday. “Our event is inside a banquet and hence, the rain will not be a problem unless it stops Garba enthusiasts from reaching the venue. We are ready for Thursday,” said one of the organisers. However, organisers of Jalsa 2017 at JVPD said they will not want to compromise with the safety of the Garba enthusiasts and have chosen to wait and watch the rain on Thursday.

“Our preparations are complete. However, if there is waterlogging and water enters the venue, it might risk the lives of the thousands who attend our event. We do not want that. If there is no rain, we will go ahead with the event,” said Bhargav Patel, the trustee of SVKM institutes in Vile Parle and the organiser of Jalsa.

Meanwhile, Garba enthusiasts, too, are all set to attend events across the city. Harsha Garodia, a resident of Ghatkopar, said: “I have bought two new ghagras weighing 12 kg and 15 kg, especially for Garba. The first day is very important for the formation of groups and we would not want to miss it. There is no harm if it rains a little. Unless there is waterlogging and there is a situation wherein vehicles get stuck, I will go for the event.”

Rashesh Rathod, a resident of Goregaon, said: “It is even better if it rains. I was discussing with my friends how it can become a rainy garba night. Hope everyone stays safe. I will not want to miss it for rains.”

