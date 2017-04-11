Railway projects for Mumbai up for review: Suresh Prabhu to meet CM Fadnavis next week

UNION Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu is expected to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis next week to review upcoming railway projects in the city. The mandatory clearances required for the speedy implementation of these projects will be discussed at the meeting, officials said.

Under Mumbai Urban Transport Project III, many railway projects, including those for the development of suburban infrastructure, are being monitored jointly by the state government, the Railways and the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC). According to senior railway officials, Prabhu wants updates on the joint projects by the state and the Railways.

“The aim is to take updates on the projects and sort out the required clearances. While we will present the minister with the status of work carried out so far, the CM will help us with their inputs. It is aimed to fast track development of projects,” a senior MRVC official said.

Later this week, the officials of both Central and Western Railway are expected to meet officials from the MRVC and the state government to finalise the details of projects. Among the ones to be discussed will be the elevated corridors between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and Panvel and Bandra and Virar, an official said.

“For Mumbai suburban, projects that need to be discussed are the Airoli-Kalwa line and the two elevated corridors. The line doubling between Lonavala and Pune worth Rs 3000 crore is also expected to come up, as work on it is likely to begin by next week. The government will be asked to co-operate on projects that face land acquisition issues and need clearance,” a senior MRVC official said.

At a similar meeting last year between Prabhu and Fadnavis, the formation of a special purpose vehicle on a 50: 50 partnership between the state and the railway ministry was announced. “We want the state to help us with required permissions as far as taking surveys and doing ground work is concerned. The impending state support agreement being sought for the elevated Bandra-Virar corridor may also come up during the meeting,” the official said.

The state is to partially fund major railway projects in the city, along with the World Bank and the Railways.

