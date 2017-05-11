Railway Police recovers Rs 37 lakh under a seat of Udyan Express

Railway Police Force recovered Rs 37 lakh under a seat of the Udyan Express at Kalyan on Wednesday evening. Officials said a message was received to check coach B-1/62. A check was conducted at around 6.45 pm. When the train reached Kalyan station, a carton was found below the seat.

“Currency to the tune of Rs 37 lakh was found under the seat. Till now, we do not suspect any threat angle or wrongdoing. After inquiry, the cash will be submitted to the Income Tax department if no one comes to claim it in a few days,” a senior RPF official from Kalyan said.

