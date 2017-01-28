Railway police bust gang, recover 27 Apple laptops

A police team with the Apple laptops recovered from three persons, in Mumbai on Friday. (Source: PTI photo) A police team with the Apple laptops recovered from three persons, in Mumbai on Friday. (Source: PTI photo)

The Mumbai railway police busted a gang that stole laptops on long-distance trains and recovered 27 Apple laptops worth over Rs 30 lakh from them, officers claimed Friday. According to the police, the three men — Jagdish Soni, Kamal Yadav and Dinesh Nirmal — belong to Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Officers first arrested Soni while investigating a complaint by a Konark Express passenger, whose laptop and wallet were stolen in September last year. Soni was traced after he used the stolen laptop. His arrest led the police to the other two accused. Further probe revealed that the three had stolen several high-end laptops, officers said.

According to the police, the trio stole the computers after cutting through the luggage carriage of an express train bound for Bengaluru from CST. Twenty-seven Apple laptops worth Rs 30,67,549, were recovered from a house in Firozabad after the gang was busted.