Railway Board chairman inspects CSMT building

Chairman of Railway Board Ashwani Lohani at CSMT on Friday. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) Chairman of Railway Board Ashwani Lohani at CSMT on Friday. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The Chairman, Railway Board, Ashwani Lohani discussed issues of motormen and trackmen of the Central Railway during his visit to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Friday. He assured them that their problems would be addressed at the earliest.

“The Chairman visited the motormen’s lobby and spoke to us. We spoke to him about how staff crunch affects smooth functioning. We asked him to look at increasing recruitment in railways,” said A Dubey, branch secretary, Central Railway Majdoor Sangh.

Lohani also met AC coach attendants of premium trains, and inspected the uniforms of Travelling Ticket Examiners. “We told him about improving facilities in railway hospitals including the one in Byculla. The railway staff deserve proper medical care,” a ticket checking staff said.

Lohani also inspected the heritage building of CSMT. Railway officials plan to turn it into a world class transport museum by shifting offices inside the building. “No official comment could be made about the plans on the building as it is still in the planning stage. We are working on increasing the pace of other railway projects including foot overbridges at the earliest,” Lohani said.

Lohani also reviewed the status of railway projects in the city.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App