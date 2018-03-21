Railway apprentices stage rail roko, several trains cancelled in Mumbai

Train services came to a halt during peak hours on Tuesday morning due to the rail roko staged by apprentices employed across technical departments in the Indian Railways. Ganesh Shirsekar Train services came to a halt during peak hours on Tuesday morning due to the rail roko staged by apprentices employed across technical departments in the Indian Railways. Ganesh Shirsekar

THE MUMBAI Police Crime Branch on Tuesday solved the murder case wherein the disfigured body of a man was recovered in mangroves at the Mantri Park area of Goregaon (east) on Sunday. The police arrested two friends of 40-year-old deceased, identified as Sadashiv Pujari, who worked at a restaurant.

According to the police, the deceased got into an argument with the accused, both auto drivers. Pujari allegedly threw alcohol on the face of accused, said the police. The accused then allegedly retaliated by killing Pujari and disfiguring his face so that he was not identified, said the police.

An officer said the body of Pujari had been found with his face disfigured in the mangroves in Goregaon’s Mantri Park area on Sunday evening. Based on the postmortem reports, the local Dindoshi police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons. The deceased was not identified and the search for missing persons complaint matching the description of the deceased drew a blank.

The only clue the police had was an autorickshaw that had been sighted going towards the Mantri Park area a few hours before the murder. Based on investigation, the police found the licence number of the autorickshaw and tracked down an autorickshaw driver Kaiser Pasha Sayyad (40).

On questioning Pasha, it came to light that he was friends with Pujari, police said. Pasha told the police that he, along with Pujari and another common friend Sameer Shaikh (37) also an autorickshaw driver, was drinking on Saturday night. After consuming alcohol in a bar, they went to Mantri Park area where they drank some more, said an officer from unit 12 of the Crime Branch.

After a while, Pujari got into an argument with Sayyad and in a fit of rage, he threw alcohol on Sayyad’s face, said police. Sayyad with the help of Shaikh then allegedly throttled Pujari to death, the police said. Then using auto repair equipment, the accused allegedly disfigured Pujari’s face and fled from the spot, said police.

