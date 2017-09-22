Rail roko on Harbour Line, services delayed by 30 minutes

(Source: Express File Photo/Amit Chakravarty) (Source: Express File Photo/Amit Chakravarty)

Services on the Harbour Line of the Central Railway (CR) were delayed by around 30 minutes after a rail roko was organised near Chembur station at 9.54 am on Thursday. Commuters staged a protest against cancellation of the 9.11 am Chembur local to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

“The local was cancelled the previous day as well and the commuters got enraged and started arguing with railway authorities. By around 9.30 am, a group of 35-40 people stepped on the tracks preventing movement of trains,” a senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said.

“Initially, they tried to stop a Belapur-bound local and later, they asked for an empty rake to be arranged from Chembur. By around 10.15 am, as many as 17 staff members from the Government Railway Police, Wadala, and five local police personnel reached the spot to clear the crowd. After the commuters’ demand was met, the protesters moved from the tracks,” he said.

Two protesters were held by the RPF, Mankhurd division, for trying to block the tracks repeatedly. A case has been registered against them under Sections 174 (a) and 174 (c) of the Railway Act for tampering with signal gear and obstructing running of train. They were set free after payment of Rs 4,000 each.

