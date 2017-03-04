Rail fracture hits Western Railway services

MORE THAN 20 services were cancelled and many delayed in the morning peak hours after a rail fracture was detected between Goregaon and Malad stations on the Western Railway on Friday. Commuters complained of inconvenience due to packed trains and overcrowded platforms.

This is the second instance of rail fracture in a week, after a goods train derailed on the harbour line on Monday. Services were suspended for 16 hours and speed restrictions had to be observed on the line even after that.

“A gangman reported the rail fracture to us at 9 am on the down line between Goregaon and Malad stations on Friday. Due to this, services from the down slow line were diverted to the down fast line in the morning hours till the fracture was repaired at 10.30 am. Services between Churchagte-Borivli thus remained late by 25-30 minutes,” a senior Western Railway official said.

Office commute was affected in the morning peak hour as services in the up direction also ran late by 5-10 minutes. As movement of trains was suspended temporarily beyond Borivli in the morning, passengers complained of extreme rush on foot-overbridges and platforms.

“I was heading to Malad when I heard of train cancellations. I waited for almost an hour for the services to resume,” Geeta Mandar, a regular commuter said.

According to WR officials, rail fractures happen in the nights as rails tend to contract, which creates a gap between two pieces leading to a fracture.

Regular track maintenance and reliable technology can help detect them faster.

Sabotage: Meet between railway officials, cops

State DGP Satish Mathur and senior district and railway police officers of Maharashtra and neighbouring states held a meeting recently to discuss ways to detect and prevent attempts to sabotage railways in the state. Issues like verification of antecedents of employees of contractual staff, inspection of bridges and track patrolling were some key points raised in the discussion.