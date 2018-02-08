Raigad: Prakash Mehta removed as guardian minister

Senior BJP leader and Housing Minister Prakash Mehta has been removed as the guardian minister of Raigad district. Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Ravindra Chavan has been given charge of guardian minister of Raigad. The action against Mehta comes in the wake of complaints from the Raigad BJP unit of ignoring the organisational responsibilities in the district. Complaints includes his failure to give adequate time to party workers and organisation in the district and address their concerns.

The move is a major setback for Mehta, who is facing a probe into alleged violation of norms and corruption in Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA) housing scheme in Mumbai suburbs. However, sources said Mehta will continue as housing minister. Sources in the BJP said the decision to remove Mehta as guardian minister of Raigad was not linked to the investigation in the alleged housing scam. The state government believes organisational concerns and complaints raised by local leaders in Raigad cannot be ignored, they added.

Among issues against Mehta includes his failure to visit the district and participate in organisational events. The party workers said that matters related to the party are never paid adequate attention, thus defeating their efforts to fight the NCP and Shiv Sena which have a strong base in the district. Sources said the BJP chose Ravindra Chavan, the elected member representing Dombivali, as the party believes he would play a more proactive role in organisational matters in Raigad.

