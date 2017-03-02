Raigad Fort in Maharashtra to get Rs 606 crore for ‘world class makeover’

Raigad Fort. Express Raigad Fort. Express

The historic Raigad Fort, abode of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji is all set for a global makeover after the Centre gave its nod to state government to execute the Rs 606 crore project in Maharashtra. The project details includes an hourlong light and sound on life and works of Shivaji which would be played in the background of the historic fort for the tourists. The light and sound will bring alive the Shivaji era -childhood to coronation —of the king and his administration which still holds relevance.

While Rs 117 crore works related to restoration and preservation of the existing fort including the temples in the vicinity would be designed to retain its originality, state government has taken the decision to scale up the project to make it a main tourism centre of Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who is personally overseeing the project has urged the centre to give the entire execution rights to state government to fast track the work. Sensing that the Archaeological Survey of India was grappling with shortage of manpower, the chief minister indicated that a team of 50 engineers and technical experts from the state would be provided to take the project forward.

The chief minister believes the life and works of Shivaji hold special appeal and relevance to even the generation next across the globe. He believes much of the work beyond the great escape from the Agra Fort and conquest on the battle grounds remained under wraps. The chief minister feels the administration and vision of Shivaji has relevance in the present context and would appeal to young generations across the world.

On Tuesday, during a meeting with Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Mahesh Sharma, the chief minister got the Centre to delegate the powers to the state to implement the project, and said the ASI could monitor it.

In 2015, Fadnavis had taken the decision to transform the Raigad Fort into a major project complete with hospitality services and other related infrastructure to make it a favourite tourist destination for both domestic and foreign guests.

In the village Pachad (Raigad) where the fort is located, process of land acquisition to provide state of the art infrastructure complete with lodging and boarding facilities in various categories is part of the overall project. Several private players have come forward to give their land for project development.

Principal Secretary for Tourism and Culture Valsa Nair Singh said, “There are parts of the structure which are crumbling and require immediate restoration and preservation. It will be aesthetically done to ensure it merges with the original structure.”

Apart from the restoration of the fort, the entire place will be developed and designed to accommodate the concerns of cross sections of tourists and students who pursue studies on the life of Shivaji. The land acquired for development will have a massive complex for students and also high end hotels to cater to all sections of people who visit the Fort.

The National Highway Authority of India will construct the access roads to enhance connectivity.

The state government will augment the cable capacity to double the ropeway services to accommodate a larger number of people. The current footfall at Raigad Fort is estimated to be five lakh annually.