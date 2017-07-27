Rags to riches: Shitap rose from slums to become property owner

Shiv Sena worker Sunil Shitap, arrested for his alleged criminal culpability in collapse of a four-story building in suburban Ghatkopar. Shiv Sena worker Sunil Shitap, arrested for his alleged criminal culpability in collapse of a four-story building in suburban Ghatkopar.

The main accused in a case of culpable homicide for causing the death of 17 people in the Siddhi Sai building collapse, Sunil Shitap, 46, has a rags to riches story. A native of Raigad district, he grew up in a slum called Golibar in Ganesh Nagar in Ghatkopar (West) before finding success as a cable operator and owning not one but multiple flats in the ill-fated building.

Those who know Shitap since his childhood said he started as a newspaper vendor in his early days in Mumbai, and did odd jobs to support his family. “Later, he got involved in the cable TV business and started doing well. He runs the Sony Cable Network and had his office on the first floor of the collapsed building,” said a local from the area.

Having found his footing in the cable network business, Shitap reportedly invested in hospitality and real estate. He is believed to be a partner in a few restaurants. Besides having two flats in the Siddhi Sai building, he also owns a flat in Rekha Apartment in Amrut Nagar, also in Ghatkopar, and another one in Wadhwa Residency, a luxury property in Ghatkopar West. He also reportedly has realty interests in Shahpur in Thane district apart from investments in commercial properties in Malad and Powai, and agricultural land in Mhasla and Mangaon in Raigad district.

Swati, his 39-year-old wife, is reportedly attached to the Shiv Sena’s women’s wing. She contested the civic polls this February, as an OBC candidate from Ward No 126. Swati lost the election, finishing third. Shitap has two sons, Kunal and Sahil.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App