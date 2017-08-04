Radheshyam Mopalwar removed from key MSRDC post

Radheshyam Mopalwar. (File/Photo) Radheshyam Mopalwar. (File/Photo)

Facing the heat from the Opposition, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday removed IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar as the managing director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) over audio clips in which he was purportedly heard fixing a deal for a plot in Mumbai. The Samruddhi Corridor project has also been taken away from the senior bureaucrat till the probe is completed. Announcing the decision in the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, Fadnavis said, “Mopalwar has been removed from the posts he held in the MSRDC till the probe is completed.”

The CM had said Wednesday that the government would complete the inquiry into the allegations of irregularities and bribery demand in transactions for certain plots of land within a month.

The state government’s decision to divest the officer of his post comes in the wake of increasing attack from Opposition parties.

“Considering the sentiments of the Opposition parties, the government has taken the decision to remove Mopalwar from his current posting. He has been removed from the Samruddhi Corridor project too till the probe is completed,” Fadnavis said. He, however, added that the charges had nothing to do with the Samruddhi Corridor project.

The CM said the charges pertained to projects undertaken during the previous Congress-NCP government, “which had given him prime postings”.

“It is not related to the ongoing Samruddhi Corridor project, or any project undertaken by the BJP-led government in the last two-and-a-half years,” he said.

While the opposition demanded his suspension, Fadnavis said, “If the probe against the bureaucrat establishes corruption or any wrongdoing, we would take further action. We would not just stop at suspension but recommend his expulsion.”

The opposition leaders had produced an audio clip and its transcript in both Houses of the legislature to substantiate Mopalwar’s alleged role in land transactions. They, however, agreed that the clip was not related to any ongoing project. The action has come as a setback to the government as Mopalwar was steering a flagship project of the state.

Congress leader Dilip Walse-Patil said, “The Opposition had highlighted the controversial audio. Our contention was how could a bureaucrat whose credentials are being questioned be allowed to head an important project like Samruddhi Corridor.”

