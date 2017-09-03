Quoted out of context, says Nana Patole of BJP

PM Narendra Modi. (File Photo) PM Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Bhandara-Gondia BJP MP Nana Patole, who raised a storm on Friday by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t like to take questions and that the PM had even asked him to shut up when he had tried to raise some issues at a meeting, said a day later that he was quoted out of context by the media.

On Saturday, Patole said, “I was selectively quoted by the media. I was speaking about not just my party’s government and my CM but all successive governments and CMs while making the point that necessary things are not being done to ameliorate the condition of farmers. Why didn’t you people report that?” He added, “I said the CM had called state MPs’ meeting twice in the last three years. I said such meetings are of use only when the government hammers out proper proposals to get maximum share from the Centre. I also said Maharashtra, despite generating maximum revenue, always gets less share from the Centre. This I had said about all the CMs till date and not exclusively Devendra Fadnavis.”

Asked about the PM not taking questions and asking him to shut up at a party MPs’ meeting, Patole said, “The PM has the authority to say things which he deems fit.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App