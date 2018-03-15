Question raised on Zabiuddin Ansari’s deportation from Saudi

In the trial in the November 26, 2008, terror attack case, the defence advocate for accused Zabiuddin Ansari claimed that a witness during his cross-examination said he was told that Ansari was deported from Saudi Arabia. This is in contradiction with the Mumbai police claim that Ansari was arrested at the Delhi international airport after his return from Saudi Arabia in 2012. The witness, an additional chief secretary at that time, was deposing in connection with a sanction he had given to prosecute Ansari under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The witness was asked by defence advocate Wahab Khan if he was told about Ansari’s deportation from Saudi to which he responded in the affirmative. Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, however, said it was hearsay evidence as the witness had only claimed to have known about the information through others during the sanction process. He claimed that Ansari had been arrested from Delhi airport in 2012 and was not deported from Saudi Arabia.

