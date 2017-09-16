Question paper leak: Registration of Virar junior college cancelled

During the investigation, the Navi Mumbai police had found evidence that some of the photographs were taken in Mount Mary Junior College in Virar and arrested the officials of the college. Apart from the principal, a private tuition teacher was also arrested. (Representational Image) During the investigation, the Navi Mumbai police had found evidence that some of the photographs were taken in Mount Mary Junior College in Virar and arrested the officials of the college. Apart from the principal, a private tuition teacher was also arrested. (Representational Image)

SIX MONTHS after a question paper leak caused embarrassment to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the Mumbai division of the board has cancelled the registration of a junior college in Virar for alleged involvement. Dattatreya Jagtap, chairperson, Mumbai division of MSBSHSE, said: “Based on the findings of an inquiry committee, the divisional board has cancelled the registration of the junior college. The college can now appeal before the state board against the division’s decision.”

In March, the photographs of question papers of six subjects — Marathi, Secretarial Practice, Political Science, Mathematics and Book Keeping and Accountancy — were leaked minutes before the exam through WhatsApp messages. During the investigation, the Navi Mumbai police had found evidence that some of the photographs were taken in Mount Mary Junior College in Virar and arrested the officials of the college. Apart from the principal, a private tuition teacher was also arrested.

Thereafter, the divisional board had set up a committee to inquire into the college’s involvement in the leak. “The committee, which submitted its report earlier this month, found the involvement of the junior college as well as other lapses in the management. The committee found that the college had appointed an outsider as the exam centre in-charge without taking prior permission from the board,” said Jagtap.

He said the college also lacked proper infrastructure and did not have the required teacher-to-student ratio. The Board is now making arrangements for relocation of the existing students of the junior college. “Currently, there are around 100 students in the first and second years. If the state board upholds our decision, the students will be shifted to nearby colleges or schools. We will begin the process for that,” added Jagtap.

Officials of the college were unavailable for comment.

