PWD engineer held,his house raided

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Tuesday trapped and arrested an executive engineer with the PWD in Aurangabad for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from a contractor. Police said they had seized Rs 31 lakh in cash,1,300 grams of gold,1,000 grams of silver,one flat,12 acres of agricultural land and three vehicles from his house. Gajanan Khade (57) was held after the contractor registered a complaint against him.

July 31rape: Victim identifies 5th accused

The Crime Branch Tuesday conducted an identification parade for Ashfaq Sheikh,an accused in the July 31 gangrape case in Shakti Mills compound,at the Arthur Road Central Jail. The victim and her boyfriend have identified Ashfaq. This was the last identification parade and we will soon seek their custody for further investigation, said a Crime Branch official.

MHU to assist BMC to regulate hawker licences

mumbai: Following an SC order on September 9 favouring hawkers,the Mumbai Hawkers Union (MHU) will assist BMC in forming Town Vending Committees to regulate hawkers licence and registration processes. The order made it mandatory for all state governments to comply with the 2009 hawker policy that gives hawkers the right to carry on with their trade.

US firm set to build residential tower in city

A US-based real estate firm is all set to construct its multi-storey residential apartments on Hughes Road near Chowpatty,said owner Donald Trump here Tuesday. Trump Tower,will be constructed in collaboration with Lodha Group for its signature project,The Park.

