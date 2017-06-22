Put station redevelopment projects on fast track: Suresh Prabhu

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (Files) Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (Files)

UNION RAILWAY minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday asked railway officials to put the redevelopment project of five suburban railway stations in the city on fast track, and meet likely bidders or builders to explain the benefits of the project. Prabhu was in Mumbai to review the progress of station redevelopment projects. “He emphasised on meeting with bidders and directed Divisional Railway Managers to hold meetings with local builders. He has asked them to address any queries and explain the benefits of the project,” an official who attended the review meeting said.

“He also suggested to seek partnership of local authorities like Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to partner with railways to expedite the process. He also suggested to include certain public sector units in the process,” the official added.

Stations like Mumbai Central, Bandra, Borivali, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Thane are set to be redeveloped. The development will include commercial exploitation of the area and increasing passenger amenities.

“Many parties have shown interest in redeveloping the stations. This could be gauged from the interest shown by them in carrying out surveys and doing site visits. We will understand if there is genuine interest by the bidders once they file the tender,” a senior railway official said.

The last date to submit project details of the stations on the Central Railway is August 11, while it is August 8 for the Western Railway.

“Expediting the suburban rail projects of Mumbai was another suggestion. We have been asked to start the work on Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST)-Panvel elevated corridor at the earliest,” Prabhat Sahai, Managing Director, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation said.

Meanwhile, state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar talked to Prabhu about opening nurseries to curb pollution.

