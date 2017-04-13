Pune: We were slapped, beaten up, says Kashmiri student arrested for abusing, assault on cops

ARRESTED in the early hours of Sunday, and released later in the day, for allegedly abusing and assaulting police officials on duty outside her hostel in Pune, Farah Sheikh, a Kashmiri student, on Wednesday claimed that the police officials had assaulted her and her friend Shaurya Dandriyal. Farah, 21, and Shaurya, 23, are first- and third-year BBA students, respectively, at Sarhad Institute in Katraj, a suburb of Pune. Farah said they have been friends since their school days in Dehradun.

According to Farah, she tried to record the alleged aggression by two police officials who initially confronted Shaurya outside her hostel — she claimed they were joined soon by a few others, including a “lady officer” — on her cellphone, but was thwarted by the police personnel. Farah claimed she was beaten up after refusing to hand over her phone — both outside her hostel, in Chaitanyangar area behind Bharti Vidyapeeth, and later at the police station.

An FIR filed at Sahakarnagar police station — by the woman, Sub Inspector Snehal Thorat — says two beat marshals found Farah and Shaurya talking on the road around midnight and asked them not to hang around as it was late. The duo, according to the FIR, started abusing them.

Since a woman was involved, the officials reportedly called Thorat, who was on night round. In the FIR, Thorat complained that when she reached around 1 am, Farah was abusing the officials – and when she tried to intervene, the student allegedly slapped her and tried to snatch her revolver.

The police picked them up and took them first to Dhanakawadi police chowky and later to Sahakarnagar police station, where an offence under IPC Section 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) was registered.

Dismissing the charges, Farah said, “I don’t even remember seeing a revolver with them. When Nahar-sir (institute founder Sanjay Nahar) came and convinced me to focus on my studies, and not waste my time in filing FIR, I agreed.”

She claimed that not only Thorat, even the male officials slapped and beat her up. Pune city police commissioner Rashmi Shukla said she had spoken with Farah and ordered an inquiry. DCP (Zone II) Pankaj Dahane said, “When I met the girl after the incident, she did not make any allegations about the assault on her. But whatever she is saying now will be looked into…an inquiry will be conducted into the matter.”

Sanjay Nahar said that he learnt about the incident on Sunday morning from an institute employee. “Farah wanted to lodge an FIR against the police officials for manhandling her but I advised her against this, as I wanted her to focus on her exams that are on. At our hostel, we do not allow students to go out after 9 pm. She stayed with us for a year in 2014-15 and moved out when she started working, as her work hours meant she could not return by,” Nahar said.

Farah works with a retail store at Phoenix Marketcity. The two were produced before court on Sunday and released the same day. Police officials said they did not seek the duo’s custody as they had an examination on Tuesday.

The two also claimed that they were not allowed to make any calls at the police chowky — either home or to their institute. “They kept threatening us that they can charge us with any case, and we will not be able to do anything. We felt helpless,” said Shaurya. He alleged that each time they tried to protest, they were slapped and beaten up.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now