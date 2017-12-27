Pune: Two of family die as car falls off bridge

Pic for representation only Pic for representation only

A 42-year-old man and his 21-year-old nephew died, while five other members of their family were severely injured after the car they were traveling in fell off a bridge, near Bhor on Pune-Bengaluru highway in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said the Pune family were returning home after spending the long weekend at a resort, near Malvan, Konkan. Police said the accident took place about 2 am, when the Duster car the family was travelling in, went out of control and fell off a bridge, at Shivre village near Bhor.

Two of the passengers were declared dead on arrival, while four of the five injured are said to be critical. Police have identified the deceased as Anand Purushottam Saindale (42), a resident of Dhayari in Pune, and his nephew Vedant Nitin Jagtap (21) was a resident of Daman. The injured have been identified as Saindale’s wife Dewakshi, son Aryan and daughter Aarushi. Saindale’s two other nephews — Siddhant Jagtap and Aniruddha Jagtap — were also injured.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App