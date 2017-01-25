Pune: Swabhimani Shetakri leader MP Raju Shetti  may go it alone 

SSS MP Raju Shetti (File Photo) SSS MP Raju Shetti (File Photo)

As the BJP continues to blow hot and cold over its possible alliance with the Shiv Sena for the upcoming local body elections, Swabhimani Shetkari leader MP Raju Shetti has indicated that chances are slim of him going with the BJP for panchayat samiti and zilla parishad polls as well.

Shetti said his party was not adverse to going it alone for the local body polls and chances of having an alliance with the BJP were slim. “Barring Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur, BJP does not seem to want an alliance with us. However, in these areas we are strong on our own and do not require the BJP for an electoral understanding,” he said.

The BJP, Shetti added, had wanted his party to act as ‘palanquin bearers’, which was not acceptable to party members. Relations between the BJP and Shetti have been frosty, although Shetti’s second-in-command Sadabhau Khot is a minister of state in the current cabinet.