A police constable with the Mithganj police chowki of Khadak police station was allegedly assaulted by a man in front of the chowki on Monday afternoon. The constable sustained a fracture on his hand. Police said the incident took place about 4 pm on Monday, when police had rounded up four persons at the chowki for creating ruckus in front of a wine shop.

