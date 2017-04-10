Pune: Murder case prime suspect escapes from police custody

A prime suspect in a murder case, who was lodged in Khadki police station’s custody cell, managed to flee in the early hours of Sunday by cutting the grill of a passage to the washroom of the police station, along with one more person detained by the police for inquiry.

This is the third incident in the last two weeks in which a suspect has escaped from the Pune City Police custody, with the last incident having taken place on Friday night. As per the information given by Khadki police station, Siraj Aamir Qureshi, a resident of Khadki, was lodged there, along with six other persons, on Saturday night. A count was taken on 9 pm as part of the routine procedure. Around the same time, Sunny Vijay Andy (25), a resident of Vishrantwadi, was detained for inquiry and was made to sit in a passage that connects the lock-up to the police station washroom. A little after 1 am on Sunday, two officers of police inspector rank, who were on the night round of the jurisdiction, visited the lock-up for the routine check.

After the visit, Qureshi told the police that he was feeling unwell and would need to use the washroom in the night. Assistant sub-inspector Bajirao Thombare, who was on the lock-up duty, allowed Qureshi to sit in the passage, along with Andy. A few minutes later, Thombare told another constable on duty to keep a watch on the duo and went to take rest.

