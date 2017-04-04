Pune: MLA’s daughter seriously injured in attack, college classmate arrested

Police at the spot where the girl was attacked. Rajesh Stephan Police at the spot where the girl was attacked. Rajesh Stephan

THE 22-year-old daughter of an MLA who is pursuing her Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from a private college in Pune, was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by her classmate near her college Monday morning. Taking quick action, police arrested the boy and booked him on attempt to murder charges. Later, the police added Section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code to the case.

According to the Wakad police, the girl was attacked by her 23-year-old classmate, Rajiv Bakshi, and that the incident was a fallout of a “one-sided affair”. “The investigations show that it is a case of a one-sided love affair from the boy’s side. The boy has been arrested and booked for attempt to murder. We have reasons to believe that the boy had an intent to try to harm her in a fatal way,” said Pune City Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla.

The police said both were first year students at a private management college in Wakad. Prior to joining to the MBA course, the girl had completed her engineering, while Bakshi, who is from Haryana, had joined the college after working with a manufacturing firm for a year after graduation.

An officer from the Wakad police station said, “The girl currently stays at a private hostel located close to the college campus in Wakad. On Monday morning, she left for the college a little before 9 am. When she came to an ATM kiosk near the college, Bakshi approached her and tried to stalk her. The two had an argument, after which he attacked her with a sharp weapon. She tried to resist the attack. but sustained severe injuries on the right hand, right forearm and a minor injury on her face. Her little finger was severed.”

The officer added, “Two of the security guards deployed at the main gate of the institute rushed to the spot and caught Bakshi before he could harm her further. The girl was rushed to a hospital and Bakshi was handed over to the police.” The officer said they had now learnt that the boy had been stalking her for the last three to four months. “The girl had complained to the college a day before the incident,” said the officer. The girl’s father said, “She is out of danger now and a surgery has been performed on her hand. The part of the little finger which had got severed has been found and doctors have stitched it back. There were deep cuts on the other three fingers of the same hand.”

He added, “I have spoken to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and he has spoken to the Pune police commissioner. The chief minister has assured strictest action against the boy.”

Asked about the girl’s complaint to the college about the boy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Ganesh Shinde said, “They (the college) handled the situation at their own level. It may be because they did not understand the gravity of the situation, when they received the complaint. In such cases, the colleges should inform the police.”

