Pune couple booked for cheating Mumbai-based packaging firm

MARINE DRIVE police have filed a case against a Pune couple for allegedly duping a Mumbai-based packaging firm of Rs 4.21 lakh. The police said the couple received cello tape consignments worth Rs 4.21 lakh from the complainant’s company and handed him a cheque of an account that did not have funds.

According to the complainant, who is a sales manager with a packaging solutions company based in Churchgate, his company has a cello tape manufacturing factory in Gujarat. The complainant came across a Pune-based couple, who owns a logistics company, a year ago.

In June 2017, Tanaji Gadekar placed an order for cello tapes with the complainant’s company over phone. Accordingly, the complainant sent four big rolls of tape worth Rs 1.20 lakh, police said.

The couple, along with their son, visited the complainant’s office in July last year. They met the company’s owner and told him about their son’s plan to start a business for which they needed investment, said police. They placed an order for 10 rolls of tape and promised to pay for both consignments later. The couple gave a signed blank cheque to the firm.

When the complainant filled in Rs 4.21 lakh on the cheque and deposited it in the bank, it was not honoured, said police. A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered against the couple.

