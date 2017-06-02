As Deccan Queen turns 88, passengers get new dining car

The Deccan Queen at CST on Thursday. Ganesh Shirsekar The Deccan Queen at CST on Thursday. Ganesh Shirsekar

DECCAN QUEEN, the legendary train that connects Pune and Mumbai, celebrated its 88th birthday on Thursday. The event, organised by Railway Pravasi Group on Platform No.1 of Pune railway station, saw Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak, along with senior railway officers, in attendance.

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu too joined the festivities by sending a specially-recorded message in adoration and praise of the train and its passengers. On the occasion, the Railway Ministry announced that, as a gift to the passengers, the dining car of the train will undergo a complete overhaul.

A modified dining car, with modern facilities and attractive interiors, will be launched on July 1. The new dining car is, currently, under construction at the Central Railway workshop in Mumbai. The new car will have the capacity for 32 passengers, with a modern pantry and furnished kitchen.

