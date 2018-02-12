Provident Fund Scam: Builder Hiranandani moves HC, seeks to quash CBI chargesheet

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said after an inquiry that the money amounted to Rs 9 crore. Along with Hiranandani, two employees and four officers of the EPFO were also booked in the case. The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said after an inquiry that the money amounted to Rs 9 crore. Along with Hiranandani, two employees and four officers of the EPFO were also booked in the case.

Builder Niranjan Hiranandani has moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash a chargesheet filed against him by the CBI in connection with a suspected provident fund (PF) scam worth over nine crore rupees. A division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice V K Tahilramani and Justice M S Karnik, has kept the matter for hearing on February 14. Brothers and directors of the Hiranandani Group, Niranjan and Surendra, were named as accused in an FIR filed by the CBI on March 29, 2008, for suspected fraud involving PF deposits.

The petition by Niranjan Hiranandani, which seeks to quash the chargesheet filed by the CBI in September 2010, was moved after co-accused K Gopalan was discharged in the case. The petition states that the realtor could not be vicariously held responsible just because he was director of the company. The court then granted an interim stay on the trial against Hiranandani.

According to the anti-corruption wing of the CBI, the Hiranandani Group had not deposited its employees’ PF in 2003-04. The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said after an inquiry that the money amounted to Rs 9 crore. Along with Hiranandani, two employees and four officers of the EPFO were also booked in the case.

