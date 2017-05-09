Provide necessary infrastructure to all courts, Bombay HC tells state

Bombay High Court. (File Photo) Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

Observing that it was the obligation of the state government to provide all necessary infrastructure to newly established as well as existing courts and tribunals, the Bombay High Court recently passed a slew of directions, asking the state to fulfil its duty.

“The judiciary is considered to be a vital pillar of democracy. The common man has a lot of hopes and expectations from the courts and tribunals. Therefore, almost all courts and tribunals in the state of Maharashtra suffer from overflow of dockets and lack proper infrastructure,” said Justice A S Oka.

The court held, “Going by the figures available on National Judicial Data Grid, in civil and criminal courts, cooperative courts, cooperative appellate courts, labour courts, industrial courts as well as family courts in the state, total 32,39,623 cases were pending. Out of which, 21,30,614 were criminal cases and 15.32 per cent cases are more than five years old.”

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice A A Sayed was hearing a bunch of petitions relating to court infrastructure.

“…The essential ingredients of infrastructure are ensuring adequate number of judicial officers, adequate space for courts and tribunals and their offices, space and facilities for members of the bar, litigants and witnesses,” the court said, adding the “financial constraint is no ground to deny infrastructure.”

The court also directed the state to provide proper police security for all courts across the state besides carrying out audits for the court complexes.

