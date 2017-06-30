Provide better facilities to Kanvaris, CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to provide better facilities to Kanvarias in the upcoming Kanvar Yatra — the annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva, which is set to begin from July 10 and conclude on August 7.

This was the first time that a chief minister of Uttar Pradesh held a meeting over preparations for Kanvar Yatra. The meeting was attended by top officials of home, police and other departments. Senior police officers from Uttarakhand were also present.

Besides supplying drinking water through tankers and hand pumps, Adityanath also directed officials that medical camps, equipped with ambulances, and toilets be set up on the route of Kanvar Yatra, a statement from the CMO said.

The other directions included ensuring availability of lights on roads, which were to be made free of potholes, and also repairing damaged ones so that accidents could be prevented and devotees would not have to face inconvenience while walking barefoot. Further, officials were directed to set up separate camps for women devotees and install CCTV cameras in areas with mixed population.

Adityanath asked officials to hold meetings regarding security arrangements during the yatra and to make kanvarias aware about the rules that need to be followed. He told officials to ensure that kanvarias do not use loudspeakers without permission and only bhajans would be allowed to play on loudspeakers. There will be no scarcity of funds in making arrangements for a safe kanwar yatra, the CM told officials.

