Protesting against half salary, BEST staff threaten strike

Since March, the utility has been clearing salaries by the 20th of each month after arranging loans from banks. (Representational Picture) Since March, the utility has been clearing salaries by the 20th of each month after arranging loans from banks. (Representational Picture)

The BEST employee union has threatened to strike work on June 22 if the utility fails to pay complete salaries of the employees by then. This comes after the undertaking informed the employees that only half of their salaries will be paid this time around on Tuesday

Since March, the utility has been clearing salaries by the 20th of each month after arranging loans from banks. “Due to the financial crisis faced by the utility, the undertaking has decided to pay each employee of the utility half the salaries. When more funds are received, we will pay the rest,” said Hanumant Gophane, Chief Public Relations Officer, BEST.

“Paying half the salaries of the employees is shameful and feels like an insult. We demand the undertaking to pay complete salaries by June 22, failing which we would start a strike,” said Shashank Rao, leader of the employee union.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App