Properties on land allotted on occupancy rights basis: Societies raise red flag over restrictions

Hundreds of housing societies allotted land on occupancy rights basis in Mumbai came together Sunday, protesting against the restrictions imposed on transfer and renting of flats on their premises. Nearly 250 representatives of the various housing societies met at a ground in Kurla in the evening to discuss the issue. Salil Ramchandra, the meeting’s convener and chairman of the Shivsrusthi Association Housing Societies Co-operative Ltd, said besides resolving to demand from the government an immediate rollback of the restrictions, it was also decided to the explore legal means to press for the various demands.

Official records show that about 3,000 housing societies in Mumbai and another 17,000 in the rest of the state have been allotted land on occupancy rights basis. With the ownership of the land still vesting in the government, the state’s revenue department has been contending that the conditions of allotment barred transfer, sale, mortgage or gift of flats without the government’s prior permission.

Arguing that several housing societies on such land had undertaken several such transactions without the government’s permission, the Maharashtra cabinet had adopted a proposal last July, permitting ‘regularisation’ of such transactions on payment of fees and penalties. Following the cabinet nod, collectors of Mumbai (city) and Mumbai (suburban) districts began issuing notices, directing housing societies to pay up for the ‘regularisation’ of all such transactions. The collectors’ office also issued directives to registration officials directing them not to entertain any fresh transaction of this nature without intimation.

The housing societies are up in arms against the direction. Contending that the restrictions imposed were bad in law and uncalled for, Ramchandra said, “At the time of grant of the land, the government had imposed certain restrictions to ensure that such land were developed properly. Now that these are already developed, it is twisting the same conditions to browbeat the housing societies for revenue gains. Conditions like transfer fee for sale or the transfer of flats, and fees for mortgaging or renting a premises were never a part of the original agreements.”

Accusing the government of bringing back the old Jahgirdari system, he added, “The present government says it wants to promote Ease of Doing Business, but it is practicising inspector raj.” The societies have also opposed the condition that the collector’s nod should be procured before redevelopment of the land, while demanding conversion of the land tenures into ownership titles for the societies.

