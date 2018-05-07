Promising free foreign trip, travel agency cheats Mumbai couple of Rs 69,000

The ad said the travel, boarding and lodging expenses would be provided by the agency. The ad said the travel, boarding and lodging expenses would be provided by the agency.

A couple living in Mira Road was cheated of Rs 69,000 last week after they responded to a newspaper advertisement promising a free international holiday and an opportunity to earn money from it. The complainants, a middle-aged hotelier and his wife, come across an advertisement in the classifieds section of a leading English language tabloid in which a travel agency claimed to offer between Rs 50,000 and Rs 3 lakh to couples interested in travelling abroad. The ad said the travel, boarding and lodging expenses would be provided by the agency.

“My wife and I travel abroad quite often. So we thought we should see what the advertisement was about. We were keen on taking a holiday abroad,” said the hotelier, who asked not to be named.

He then called the phone number listed in the advertisement and was informed that he would be required to pay Rs 5,000 as registration fees. “We were told that during our stay abroad, we would be given money to purchase chocolates, perfumes and electronic appliances. After returning, all we would be required to do was drop the goods with the agency,” he added.

But in order to become eligible for travel, the couple was asked to pay Rs 32,000 each. But after making the payment, when he called to inquire when he and his wife would be able to travel, he received no response. “That’s when I knew I had been cheated,” he said.

He lodged a complaint at Mira Road police station against two representatives of the travel agency he had spoken to and the holder of the bank account to which he had transferred the money. “I have been reading the advertisement in the same newspaper almost every day after filing my complaint. The newspaper has such a large circulation that I am sure many others have been cheated like I was,” he said. Police are tracing the phone number listed in the advertisement.

