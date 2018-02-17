Projects for JNPT connectivity will be ready in time: Shipping Secretary

Phase I of new terminal will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Phase I of new terminal will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Union Shipping Secretary Gopal Krishna on Friday said that several projects aimed at improving connectivity to and from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) were being readied in time for the completion of the fourth cargo terminal. Phase one of the new terminal, the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT), was completed in December 2017. The one kilometer long terminal with a capacity to handle three large vessels and 2.4 million Tonne Equivalent Units (TEUs) of cargo, will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. It began operations last year.

In its second phase, the terminal, being developed jointly by JNPT with the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA), will be two kilometres long and be equipped to handle 4.8 million TEUs per annum, making it the largest cargo terminal in the country. The port is also working on a 12-lane dedicated freight corridor stretching to Goa aimed at reducing traffic congestion on the Sion- Panvel Highway, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Mumbai-Goa Highway. Krishna said the corridor is being developed at a cost of Rs 3,220 crore.

JNPT and the Mumbai Port Trust are also in the process of transporting containers via barges between the two ports and to store them in warehouses inside the port. This will eliminate the need for cargo to be transported in trucks to warehouses in Bhiwandi for unloading. “We expect the freight corridor to be ready by 2020. By the time phase two is over, connectivity will be ready,” he said.

The BMCT, developed at a cost of Rs 7,915 crore, got the highest foreign direct investment in the port sector, added Krishna. The cranes on the terminal are capable or reaching 22 rows and thus will be able to handle the largest cargo ships, said JNPT officials.

