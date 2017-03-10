Produce green clearance documents for building three metro stations: Bombay HC

The HC also suggested to set up a committee which would look into the issue. The HC also suggested to set up a committee which would look into the issue.

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) to place before it documents pertaining to clearance from the Union Environment Ministry (MoEF) for construction of three stations in South Mumbai under the Metro line III project. The MMRCL, however, claimed before the HC that the nod of MoEF was not needed after which the court asked it to show documents in support of its contention.

The direction was passed by a division bench of the Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni while hearing a petition filed by residents of Churchgate in South Mumbai against proposed cutting of 5,000 trees to pave the way for the Seepz-Colaba Metro line III project.

The HC had last month restrained MMRCL from felling trees until further orders from the court.

Today, the petitioners’ counsel Janak Dwarkadas informed the HC that the Ministry of Environment and Forests has refused permission to MMRCL to construct stations at Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk and Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai as these areas fall under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ).

Senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, appearing for MMRCL, told the HC that the MoEF nod is not needed.

The HC then directed the MMRCL to file an affidavit stating whether or not MoEF clearance is required.

“If it is not required then show us supporting documents. If it is required then show us the clearance. Since the issue is about environment we are concerned and want to be convinced,” the bench said and posted the petition for hearing on March 16.

Chinoy told the court the MMRCL was ready to replant “matured” trees in place of those that will be felled for the metro project in the same vicinity, after completion of the project work.

“For every tree that would be cut to make way for the Metro project, another matured tree would be planted in the same vicinity after the work is over. This would be in addition to planting of three saplings in Sewri,” Chinoy said.

Under the provisions of the Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, for every tree that is to be cut three more should be planted in other area.

MMRCL’s suggestion to replant the trees in the same area comes after the HC took objection to proposed cutting of trees in South Mumbai and planting them in Central Mumbai.

“Making old Mumbai a desert by cutting trees and making new Mumbai green will not work,” Chief Justice Chellur said.

The HC also suggested to set up a committee which would look into the issue.

Line 3 of the Mumbai Metro, also referred to as the Colaba–Bandra-SEEPZ line, is a part of the metro system which will connect Cuffe Parade business district in South Mumbai to SEEPZ in the north-central.