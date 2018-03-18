Processions lined up for Gudi Padwa celebrations

Preparations in Mumbai on Saturday ahead of Gudi Padwa. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda) Preparations in Mumbai on Saturday ahead of Gudi Padwa. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

MORE THAN 56 pathaks in Mumbai will stage a ‘shobha yatra’ on Sunday to celebrate Gudi Padwa, a festival that marks the beginning of the new year according to the Hindu calendar and is celebrated in and around Maharashtra. While Mumbai region will see close to five yatras, the rest will be staged in Thane region, officials said. Different mandals organise the processions (yatra) that move through bylanes of Dadar, Kurla, Thane and includes dance and music by individuals dressed in traditional attire. Music performance and dhol tashas along with lezim dance, are also part of the procession.

For Sagar Matkar, a member of Samrajya Pratisthan mandal that organises the Hindu Nav Varsha Swagat Yatra in Mankhurd, claims the number of participating individuals has increased over the years. “It has been almost four years since we have been organizing the procession. This year, we expect more than 2,000 individuals to participate,” he said. Matkar claims social media has played an important role in making individuals aware about the yatra.

Over the years, female participation in the yatra has increased. Sayali Raorane, who is a dhol tasha player in a group called Garjana said females match men in performing at the ‘cultural show’. “As Thane region sees many mandals, we ensure we play the best music, we retain the quality in our performance. The number of females playing dhol and tashas has increased,” she said.

Many pathaks opt to use paper models on social themes in their processions. In Girgaum, Shri Sai Samarth Padayatra Mandal’s theme is on the girl child’s education and the plastic ban in Mumbai. “Our procession will be held between Girgaum chowk and Chira Bazaar for the first half of the day. Among other issues, we would like to highlight the importance of elevating Marathi language in the city. This New Year, we would like to alert authorities that Marathi should be projected as a cultural language of the state,” Amit Bhadricha, a resident of Chira Bazaar, said.

Mandals in Thane claimed the total number of pathaks participating in shobha yatras may have reduced this year as the police had made acquiring permissions stricter. “Each mandal has been asked to provide the required details of dhols and the number of individuals participating. They wish to curb the number of people to avoid noise pollution,” Raorane claimed.

“We have followed the regular procedure of asking mandals details about its participating individuals and instruments used. There is no confirmation on whether lesser mandals will participate this time,” Sudha Narkar, Thane police public relations officer, said.

