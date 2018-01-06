Process to appoint new V-C of Mumbai University begins

University of Mumbai (Source: University of Mumbai (Source: http://www.mu.ac.in

THE PROCESS to appoint a new vice-chancellor (V-C) for the University of Mumbai officially began Friday with the first meeting of the selection committee. Applications for the post will be called for within a week.

The selection committee — comprising former ISRO chief and scientist K Kasturirangan, chief executive officer of Cidco Bhushan Gagrani and director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Uttarakhand, Shyam Lal Soni — met for the first time Friday to chart its course of action.

“The criteria for the V-C is quite clear as per the new Maharashtra Public Universities Act. Within the next week, advertisements will be published calling for applications,” said Gagrani.

Kasturirangan was nominated as the head of the selection committee by Maharashtra Governor and chancellor of the university, Ch Vidyasagar Rao. Thereafter, the state government appointed Gagrani as its nominee and the university appointed Soni. After receiving applications through advertisements, the committee will shortlist candidates for an interview.

Depending on the interview, the candidates are further shortlisted by the committee and a final call is taken in consultation with the chancellor.

For over two months, the post has been held as an additional charge by Devanand Shinde, V-C of Shivaji University, Kolhapur. Earlier, the post was held by Sanjay Deshmukh, before he was removed over his alleged role in the mess related to the delay in declaring exam results.

