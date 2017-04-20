Probe into ‘prostitution racket’: Bombay HC wants AG to appear

Seeking the government’s response in a matter alleging police inaction in probing a ‘prostitution racket’ in Lokhandwala, the High Court Wednesday asked the advocate general to appear in court.

A Bench headed by Justice Ranjit More also questioned the state on why it had not sought sanction to challenge the bail granted to four of the seven accused in the case. The matter is expected to be heard Thursday.

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocates Rizwan Merchant and Aditya Pratap Singh on behalf of a victim girl. The petition alleged that a couple and their relatives had been in the ‘business’ of abducting minor girls and raising them as their own children till they reached puberty. As soon as the girls reached the age of 13-14 years, the accused would force them into prostitution.

Earlier last year, one of the girls, who had been abducted from Agra when she was seven years old, managed to escape. This girl, who is now 24, approached the police soon after she escaped and registered an FIR.

The police raided the flat, rescued eight other victims and arrested the couple and five of their aides. Four got bail soon after. The petitioner’s counsels told the court on Wednesday that the police’s “probe was compromised” and sought that it be transferred to the CBI.

