Priyadarshini Park: BMC told to hear out locals

Granting temporary relief to the Malabar Hill Citizens Forum, the Bombay High Court directed the BMC Tuesday to issue a show cause notice and give a hearing to the residents’ body before taking action against them. The civic body had issued a notice to the MHCF on December 23, asking them to return the 65,000-sqm Priyadarshini Park on Napean Sea Road within a week’s time.

During the hearing Tuesday, the HC asked the BMC to withdraw the notice and issue a show-cause, citing the violations it claims the association committed. “We have been asked to prepare a detailed show cause notice. We have to withdraw the notice and the plot will not be taken back in seven days. The court directed us to conduct a hearing for MHCF by a senior civic official,” said an official from the garden department. The HC dismissed the petition the MHCF had filed Monday, seeking quashing of the BMC’s notice.

The civic body has alleged the MHCF used public funds to build a gymasium, recreation hall and party hall, and was using the tennis court as a shop selling cold drinks and snacks without approval from the civic body, which the MHCF has denied.

Chairperson Susieben Shah said: “The BMC can’t simply confiscate our garden without following due course of law. They now have to give us a show cause notice and a proper hearing where we can defend ourselves.”