Principal held for ‘attacking’ teacher in Thane

THE Thane police have arrested the principal of a school for allegedly attacking a teacher over a personal dispute. The principal had been absconding since the attack in November 2017, said the police. Ramesh Mishra, principal of Gyanoday school in Thane, had allegedly paid goons to attack a teacher in his school, as the latter had been complaining against Mishra over alleged irregularities, said the police. Mishra was arrested by the Vartak Nagar police Tuesday. “We had been investigating… it was imperative that Mishra be brought before court,” said a police officer.

