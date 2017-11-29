Principal booked for ‘mentally torturing’ primary students

Representational Image Representational Image

The principal of a school in Panvel was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act last week for allegedly mentally torturing eight primary section students.

Parents of the students approached the police last week, alleging that their children had been treated differently and cruelly by school teachers and the principal. The Khandeshwar police station booked the principal for cruelty to children under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Yogesh More, Senior Inspector, Khandeshwar police station, said the parents had alleged that over the past six months, the children were being discriminated against in retaliation to a protest over increased school fees.

“In their statements, the children have told us that they were made to stand outside the classroom, stopped from going to the toilet, and in some cases, made to sit alone in classrooms,” More said.

The parents had first registered complaints with the District Child Rights Committee before complaining to the police.

