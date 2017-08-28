Prevented from meeting Amitabh Bachchan: Sanjay Nirupam

Congress president Sanjay Nirupam claimed Sunday that he was prevented from meeting actor Amitabh Bachchan, whom he was to visit to seek support for striking cine workers. Nirupam alleged that the move was a “conspiracy” by the BJP and producers.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which claims to have 1.5 lakh members, has been on a strike for 13 days, demanding pay rise and eight-hour shifts, among others. The federation had submitted a memorandum to Bachchan urging him to discontinue shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati in support of the strike.

Nirupam had announced on Saturday that he would travel with the federation to Bachhan’s house to raise the matter. But he claimed the police came knocking on his doors on Sunday, preventing him from meeting the actor. While Nirupam and the federation members were taken to Versova police station, a policeman dropped their representation to the actor’s residence.

